20-Year-Old Rabat Ajax Player Robert Azzopardi Dies After Baħrija Crash

Robert Azzopardi, a 20-year-old Rabat Ajax player, has tragically died, three days after he was involved in a serious car crash.

Azzopardi, known as Fulu, crashed into a tree at around 6.45am last Saturday while driving in Triq Bieb ir-Ruwa in Baħrija, limits of Rabat.

Azzopardi is believed to have lost control of his Peugeot, and shortly after crashed into a tree.

Messages of support and strength poured in as he fought for his life.

“Stay strong Robert, we love you, you have no idea how shocked we still are,” one friend posted. “One second you are with us every day and then suddenly nothing, we will never forget you, how much you used to joke around.”