20-Year-Old Worker Fighting For His Life After Scaffolding Fall In Kappara

A man is battling life-threatening injuries after suffering a fall while at work.

The man, a 20-year-old youth from Syria, fell at least one storey while working from scaffolding today.

The incident happened at around 9.10am in a residence in Triq Wied Għollieqa, Kappara. It is unknown what led to the fall.

He was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei hospital where he was confirmed to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has opened an inquiry into the fall and police investigations are underway.

