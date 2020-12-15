21-Year-Old Englishman In Critical Condition After Late Night Assault In Birkirkara

A 21-year-old Englishman is suffering life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in Birkirkara last night.

The man was assaulted outside a garage at around 10:15pm on Triq l-Għabex, according to a police report.

Police arrived on the scene and discovered that the 21-year-old had sustained a number of injuries. The assailant had managed to escape before the police arrived.

The victim was given first aid on the scene before he was taken to Mater Dei hopsital via ambulance.

He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What do you make of this? Let us know below