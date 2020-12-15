د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

21-Year-Old Englishman In Critical Condition After Late Night Assault In Birkirkara

Author profile image

By

A 21-year-old Englishman is suffering life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in Birkirkara last night.

The man was assaulted outside a garage at around 10:15pm on Triq l-Għabex, according to a police report.

Police arrived on the scene and discovered that the 21-year-old had sustained a number of injuries. The assailant had managed to escape before the police arrived.

The victim was given first aid on the scene before he was taken to Mater Dei hopsital via ambulance.

He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What do you make of this? Let us know below

READ NEXT: Charmaine Gauci Dedicates Ġieħ ir-Repubblika To Healthcare Workers And Front Liners

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK