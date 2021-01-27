21-Year-Old Rabat Youth Fighting For His Life After Serious Fall From Mdina Bastions
A 21-year-old man from Rabat is at risk of dying after becoming seriously injured Tuesday evening.
At around 7pm, police were called in after cries for help were heard in Triq l-Għarreqin, Rabat. After arriving on scene, the youth was found laid out on the ground, injured and calling for help.
After some investigation it was confirmed that the man had fallen some height from the Mdina bastions nearby, police said in a statement.
Members of the Civil Protection Unit were called in to assist and the injured youth was taken to an ambulance and rushed to hospital. He was confirmed to be seriously injured there, and is currently being treated in hospital.
Magistrate Neville Camilleri is presiding over an inquiry into the accident.