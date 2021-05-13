A 21-year-old youth from Birkirkara has suffered slight injuries after crashing into two parked cars late last night.

The incident happened at around 1.15am on Triq il-Karmnu in Birkirkara.

According to a police report, the 21-year-old lost control of his vehicle -a Mazda Demio – and crashed into two vehicles – a Suzuki Swift and a Toyota Vitz – parked on the side of the street.

The youth was taken to Mosta Health Centre to receive medical treatment. It was later certified that he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

