21-Year-Old Worker Fighting For His Life After Marble Collapse In Ħal Far

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured after an accident while at work earlier today.

The man, an Eritrean who lives in Birżebbuġa, was at work at a factory in the Ħal Far Industrial Zone today when marble blocks fell on him.

The accident happened at around 2.30pm today. It is as yet unknown what led to the accident.

The worker was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

He was certified to be suffering from serious injuries by medical authorities.

Magistrate Monica Vella has appointed a number of experts to assist her in her inquiry.

Last month, Malta was shocked after migrant worker Lamin Jaiteh was discarded on the side of the road after suffering grievous injuries at a Mellieħa construction worksite.

