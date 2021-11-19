2,300 Families Will Be Receiving A Free Laptop And €300 Internet Voucher To Help Bridge ‘Digital Divide’ 

The Maltese government will be giving 2,300 families a free laptop together with a €300 internet voucher as part of efforts to provide low-income families with the means to access the internet and to “bridge the digital divide”.

The new scheme was announced today by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon, and will see a government investment of €2 million.

Eligible families will be selected on the basis of a means-testing exercise by the ministry. In order to be eligible, applicants must be benefitting from some form of social security services.

Those who are in possession of a pink card, those who receive a non-contributory pension, those who receive social assistance, single parents and unemployed individuals receiving assistance will all be eligible for the scheme.