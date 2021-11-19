2,300 Families Will Be Receiving A Free Laptop And €300 Internet Voucher To Help Bridge ‘Digital Divide’
The Maltese government will be giving 2,300 families a free laptop together with a €300 internet voucher as part of efforts to provide low-income families with the means to access the internet and to “bridge the digital divide”.
The new scheme was announced today by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon, and will see a government investment of €2 million.
Eligible families will be selected on the basis of a means-testing exercise by the ministry. In order to be eligible, applicants must be benefitting from some form of social security services.
Those who are in possession of a pink card, those who receive a non-contributory pension, those who receive social assistance, single parents and unemployed individuals receiving assistance will all be eligible for the scheme.
“We have identified low-income families who have consequently fallen behind in terms of technology and therefore this pilot project is aimed at boosting inclusion and digital skills”, said Schembri.
He said that the government wanted to be sure that “nobody was left behind and that everyone enjoys equal opportunities”.
Falzon similarly said that the government wanted to ensure that every “family has access to basic needs in order to live a decent life”.
This scheme will be launched through a pilot project in the following localities: Pembroke, Ħal Luqa, Swieqi, Żebbuġ (Malta), Gżira, Mtarfa, Naxxar, Siġġiewi, Birgu, Rabat (Malta), Għajnsielem, Ħal Qormi, Kerċem, Ħad-Dingli and Sannat.
Families will receive a letter informing them they have been selected.
