A 24-year-old Sudanese man has died following a traffic accident in Marsa.

Police said in a statement that the man, who is a resident of Birzebbuġa, was run over by Land Rover along Triq Diċembru Tlettax in Marsa.

The man was given medical treatment but was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading the inquiry and a police investigation has been opened.

