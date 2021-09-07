د . إAEDSRر . س

24-Year-Old Man Fighting For His Life After Falling From Work Container In Ħal-Far

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A man is at risk of dying after a workplace accident earlier today.

The man, a 24-year-old worker from Somalia, was rushed to hospital to receive medical assistance after falling from a trading container in the Industrial Zone in Ħal Far at around 9am today.

The accident occurred while the man was at work. 

After receiving First Aid on the scene, he was later confirmed to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has opened an inquiry into the accident.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Malta Finds 41 New COVID-19 Cases As Saħħa Shifts Focus And Adds Booster Numbers

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All