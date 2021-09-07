24-Year-Old Man Fighting For His Life After Falling From Work Container In Ħal-Far

A man is at risk of dying after a workplace accident earlier today.

The man, a 24-year-old worker from Somalia, was rushed to hospital to receive medical assistance after falling from a trading container in the Industrial Zone in Ħal Far at around 9am today.

The accident occurred while the man was at work.

After receiving First Aid on the scene, he was later confirmed to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has opened an inquiry into the accident.

