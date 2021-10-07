د . إAEDSRر . س

25-Year-Old Arrested After Arriving From Madrid With 90 Capsules Of Cocaine

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after being found with 90 capsules of a white substance which authorities suspect to be cocaine.

The woman, from the Dominican Republic, was arrested after getting off a flight from Madrid, Spain. After searching her, the 90 capsules were found.

Police believe the street value of the potential cocaine is around €120,000. She’s currently being held in the Police Depot in Floriana for further investigation.

This is the second drug find in the Malta International Airport in a few days.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has appointed a number of experts to assist her in the case.

What do you make of this drug bust?

READ NEXT: Santa Venera Tunnel Speed Cameras Removed As Transport Malta Says They’re ‘No Longer Needed’

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All