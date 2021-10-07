25-Year-Old Arrested After Arriving From Madrid With 90 Capsules Of Cocaine

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after being found with 90 capsules of a white substance which authorities suspect to be cocaine.

The woman, from the Dominican Republic, was arrested after getting off a flight from Madrid, Spain. After searching her, the 90 capsules were found.

Police believe the street value of the potential cocaine is around €120,000. She’s currently being held in the Police Depot in Floriana for further investigation.

This is the second drug find in the Malta International Airport in a few days.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has appointed a number of experts to assist her in the case.