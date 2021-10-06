د . إAEDSRر . س

25-Year-Old Charged In Court Over Violently Robbing 70-Year-Old In Birkirkara

A 25-year-old man believed to behind a violent robbery is set to the charged in court today.

The man, of foreign nationality, is being charged with violently robbing and injuring a 70-year-old man in Birkirkara on 19th September. His behaviour left the man injured and seeking medical attention.

The culprit had been located and arrested following a joint operation by the Violent Crimes Unit and the Birkirkara District Police.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella will be overseeing the case.

