258 Transgender People Have Used Malta’s Gender Wellbeing Clinic In Just Over Three Years 

Malta’s Gender Wellbeing Clinic has seen 258 people since it first opened in November 2018, Health Minister Chris Fearne has told Parliament.

The clinic, situated in Mtarfa, offers services ranging from counselling to hormone therapy. It opens once a month and hosts a range of professionals, including surgeons, social workers, and therapists.

Patients need to be referred to the clinic by a doctor, psychologist or social worker.

The clinic was opened in order to cater for the specific needs of transgender people. Malta offers free gender reassignment therapy to transgender individuals.

The clinic saw 26 patients in 2018 – the year it opened. The largest number of patients seen was in 2019, when 100 people used the clinic’s services.

In 2020 and 2021, 64 and 68 people respectively sought help from the clinic.

Since 2013 Malta has had some of the most progressive legislation in Europe when it comes to gender-related issues.

Same-sex marriages were made legal in July 2020, with the country also officially recognising gender-neutral sexual designations.

