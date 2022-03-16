28-Year-Old Maltese Motorcyclist Dies After Regional Road Crash

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that there was a collision between two motorcyclists along the road at 11pm yesterday evening.

The motorcyclists, both men aged 28, were immediately rushed to hospital. One of the men, a resident of Luqa, died in hospital. The other, who is from Zabbar, is still being treated and his current condition could not be confirmed.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading the inquiry. Investigations are underway.

Rest In Peace