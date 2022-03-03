28-Year-Old Man Stabbed By ‘Sharp Object’ Following Argument In Marsa

A 28-year-old man has been stabbed by a ‘sharp object’ as a result of an argument between himself and a 21-year old man from Marsa, who suffered only minor injuries.

The incident took place on Wednesday 2nd March on Triq Nicolo Isouard in the locality.

A media report issued by the Malta Police Force detailed how the victim walked to the local police station after being stabbed with a ‘sharp object’. He was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is currently being treated.

Police have arrested the 21-year-old man, a resident of Marsa whose name is still hidden from the media. He is currently being held by Police at their Floriana department and will be taken to court in the coming days.

