29-Year-Old Maltese Woman Opens Up About Her Struggle To Breathe While Battling COVID-19

A 29-year-old Maltese woman is appealing for people to remain vigilant as she lies in a hospital bed struggling to breathe after contracting COVID-19.

Kimberly Cauchi was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. However, what started out as a “runny nose and a little cough” has since developed into a painful battle.

“It wasn’t until my cough turned into a severe one that it caused inflammation in my lungs and shortness of breath,” she said on Facebook. “If you think it’s similar to when you go for a run and lose your breath – you’re wrong.”

Kimberley tested positive for COVID-19 following her third test and was admitted to hospital shortly after.

“Away from my home, away from my baby girl and my husband. No family or friends who can visit me,” she said. “All alone suffering endlessly day and night as breathing becomes a privilege.”

Kimberely hopes that by sharing her story, she’ll be able to shed some light on the seriousness of the virus and what it can do even to the younger generation.

“I hope I managed to change your perspective on this. Be wise, be safe for you and your loved ones. There is no harm in staying at home, only boredom,” she said.

“Oh my how much I wish I am at home bored rather than here fighting to take a breath.”

Malta is currently in a quasi-lockdown following a surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the arrival of more contagious variants of the virus. However, as of this week, COVID-19 cases have started to decline, with more recoveries being registered than new cases per day.

