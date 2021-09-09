د . إAEDSRر . س

30 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta As Three Patients Are Treated In ITU

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has found 30 new cases of COVID-19 alongside 28 more recoveries over the last 24 hours, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.

No new deaths were recorded during this timeframe, meaning active cases now sit at 745.

32 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Mater Dei Hospital, with three of those patients in the ITU.

A total of 1,320 booster shots have been given out on the island so far.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: FYI: You've Got Six Days Left To Use Your Government Vouchers In Malta

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All