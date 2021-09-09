30 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta As Three Patients Are Treated In ITU

Malta has found 30 new cases of COVID-19 alongside 28 more recoveries over the last 24 hours, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.

No new deaths were recorded during this timeframe, meaning active cases now sit at 745.

32 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Mater Dei Hospital, with three of those patients in the ITU.

A total of 1,320 booster shots have been given out on the island so far.