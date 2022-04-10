31-Year-Old Ħal Far Resident Dies Six Days After Being Run Over In Marsa 

A 31-year-old Eritrean national has tragically lost his life after succumbing to injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

The young man, who lived in Ħal Far, was run over by a 32-year-old Żejtun resident along December 13th Street, Marsa, on 4th April at around 3.15am.

He required urgent assistance from a medical team and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

However, police confirmed in a statement that the man has passed away.

Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt condolences to the man’s entire family during this difficult time