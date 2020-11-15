د . إAEDSRر . س

31-Year-Old Man From Iklin Fighting For His Life After Getting Caught In Tyres Of Cement Truck

A 31-year-old man is fighting for his life after being terribly hit by a truck in Birkirkara.

The man, an Indian national, was struck by a large vehicle carrying cement on the Birkirkara Bypass last night at around 6pm, police confirmed.

The man reportedly got caught in the front wheels of the truck that was being driven by a 43-year-old Filipino man who lives in Attard.

Members of the Civil Protection Department had to intervene to hand the man over to a medical team who rushed him to Mater Dei where he was certified to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The Birkirkara district police are investigating the case. Magistrate Josette Demicoli has founded an inquiry into the incident.

Photos: TVM

What do you make of this terrible accident?

