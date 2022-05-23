36 Years In Prison For Għaxaq Man Who Murdered Mother And Sister
Joseph Bonnici, the man charged with murdering his mother and sister at their Għaxaq home three years ago has been sentenced to 36 years in jail.
Bonnici admitted to the killings of Marija Lourdes Bonnici and Angele Bonnici. He also admitted to using a weapon, shooting a firearm in an inhabited area, hiding both corpses and being in possession of a firearm without a license.
He also admitted to owning a manufactured firearm made in his own garage workshop.
The murder was widely followed in Malta, where court hearings from 2019 revealed that Bonnici had shot his victims in the head and finished them off with a mallet before hiding the bodies. At the time, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He told police that one of the reasons he killed them was out of revenge for the contents of his ex-girlfriend’s suicide note.
Inspectors Keith Arnaud, John Spiteri, and Roderick Attard prosecuted while lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared as defence counsel for the accused.
