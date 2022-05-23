36 Years In Prison For Għaxaq Man Who Murdered Mother And Sister

Joseph Bonnici, the man charged with murdering his mother and sister at their Għaxaq home three years ago has been sentenced to 36 years in jail.

Bonnici admitted to the killings of Marija Lourdes Bonnici and Angele Bonnici. He also admitted to using a weapon, shooting a firearm in an inhabited area, hiding both corpses and being in possession of a firearm without a license.

He also admitted to owning a manufactured firearm made in his own garage workshop.