37 Maltese Police Officers Are Currently Suspended Over Criminal Investigations

A total of 37 police officers are currently suspended from the force pending criminal investigation.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Cammileri revealed the figure following a parliamentary question from PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami. No names or personal details were included. It was also not made clear what offences these officers had been charged with.

However, the bulk of the offenders are likely from alleged extra duty abuse racket that rocked the force in February 2020.

The scheme saw traffic officers make away with thousands of euros by reporting for overtime for work they would not turn up for.

In a Lovin Malta interview, two suspended traffic officers questioned why they are being made an example of while their superiors are allowed to get away with wrongdoing, such as attending university during work hours and instructing them to forgive traffic fines for their friends.

They said they suspect then-Economic Crimes Unit head Ian Abdilla had made an example of out of them to make up for his unit’s failure to take action on money laundering cases.

Abdilla has since been fired over alleged wrongdoing. He is currently subject to a criminal investigation.

