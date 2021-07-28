37 Monthly Signatures Later, Nationalist MP’s Draft Anti-SLAPP Law Still Hasn’t Been Discussed By Parliament 

A private members bill tabled in Parliament by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has still not been discussed by Malta’s MPs, despite it having been tabled for discussion over three years ago.

The Bill was tabled in parliament by Azzopardi together with Nationalist MPs Robert Cutajar and David Agius, following reports that the now-shuttered Pilatus Bank had threatened a number of media houses, as well as Daphne Caruana Galizia with lawsuits in foreign jurisdictions.

“I have gone to Parliament for the 37th time to renew the draft legislation I had presented in January 2018 to protect all journalists in Malta from SLAPP lawsuits in foreign jurisdictions. Both the Muscat and Abela governments have refused,” Azzopardi said in a Facebook post.

Under the regulations governing Parliamentary procedure a Bill must be signed at least once a month in order for it to remain active.