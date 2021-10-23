37-Year-Old Construction Worker Seriously Injured After Fall At Naxxar Workplace

A 37-year-old man from Ghana fell from a ladder during work at a construction site in Triq l-Ifran in Naxxar this morning.

Police immediately went to the scene and a preliminary investigation revealed that the man, a Paola resident, was in need of medical assistance.

The man was seriously injured and taken to Mater Dei by ambulance. Police are continuing with investigations into the case.

News like this has sadly become regular in Malta, with the harsh reality finally coming to light in last month’s tragic case of Jaiteh Lamin, who was discarded by his boss after falling off two storeys at work.

Attention has been brought to the fact that non-Maltese construction workers face many more fatalities at work, as they are usually exploited and find themselves in the construction industry by accident.

What do you make of this?