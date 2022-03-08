د . إAEDSRر . س

38-Year-Old Bulgarian Food Courier Dies After Żejtun Crash

The 38-year-old Bulgarian food courier which was involved in an accident in Żejtun has died.

Police have just reported that he lost his life while receiving treatment in Mater Dei hospital following the accident, which happened on Sunday.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are still underway.

Police were informed of an incident in Triq il-President Anton Buttiġieġ, Żejtun, at around 7.45pm on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred between a 38-year-old Bulgarian man driving a Honda 600 Hornet motorcycle and a 63-year-old man from Żejtun driving a Mitsubishi L200.

Rest In Peace 

