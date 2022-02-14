د . إAEDSRر . س

39-Year-Old Man In Malta Dies While Positive For COVID-19

Three men – including a 39-year-old – have died while testing positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

The men were aged 39, 92 and 103 and lost their lives over the last 24 hours. The national COVID-19 death toll is now at 592.

72 new cases were discovered over the same time frame alongside 121 recoveries. There are currently 54 people testing positive for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with three of them currently in intensive care.

There are currently 1,628 active cases on the island.

