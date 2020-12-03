40 Days Later And A Cruise Liner Is Still Breathing Toxic Fumes In Cospicua Area

A cruise ship lying in Palumbo shipyard has been spewing out toxic fumes for 40 days straight, leaving residents and activists in the area fuming at growing emissions.

In a statement, Azzjoni Wirt Artna revealed that the MSC Splendida arrived in the dockyard on the 24th October and has not switched off its engines since.

The MSC Splendid is in the dockyard as part of a joint venture with MSC Cruises for the operation of the dockyard (under Government Lease since 2010).

The issue comes just as the government launches plans to introduce shore-to-ship power supply for the Grand Harbour.

The €50 million investment project will be split into several phases, the first of which is expected to be completed by 2023.

Once completed, it will become one of the first European Ports to include environment technology – specifically cold ironing and shore-side electricity.

However, the activists are now wondering why the government has left of the Cospicua shipyard.

What do you think of the issue? Comment below