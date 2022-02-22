€40 Million Investment Towards Airport Apron As MIA Eye Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels

“We have the responsibility to start taking long-term decisions, even if they may appear to be at odds with the current aviation environment, that will determine the future of the local tourism industry,” said MIA CEO Alan Borg.

The Apron X project will see the development of an area roughly comparable to the size of 14 football pitches, providing a substantial space for the airport to handle aircraft parking and better management with respect to mixed-fleet operations.

A €40 million construction for a new airport apron was approved by Malta International Airport’s (MIA) Board of Directors, who remain confident of a return of the industry to pre-pandemic levels.

“Today’s approval of the Apron X investment is MIA’s strongest statement yet about its confidence in the industry’s ability to recovery to pre-pandemic levels, as well as its potential to grow further and achieve new records.”

The project will also involve the construction of a new taxiway, which would improve accessibility to the new apron, the development of a staging area in a strategic location, and housing facilities for essential ground handling operations.

These ancillary facilities will complement the main development in contributing to a smoother and more efficient operation on the ground, whilst allowing Malta International Airport to eye further traffic and commercial growth.

The Apron X project is also envisaged to support Malta International Airport in honouring its environmental commitments through the construction of a 10,000 m3 reservoir for better rainwater harvesting and the installation of LED floodlighting systems.

Works on the project are expected to commence in the coming weeks once the local Planning Authority issues a permit for this development. While the Company is eyeing the start of summer 2024 for the completion and utilisation of the first parking stands, the full project is expected to be concluded in 2026.

