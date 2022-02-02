42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Accident In Gudja

A 42-year-old motorcyclist has lost his life following a traffic accident in Gudja.

A police statement said that the accident happened along Triq Ħal Tarxien in the locality after a van, driven by a 62-year-old man, collided with the motorcyclist, who is also a resident of Gudja.

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he was certified dead at Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit will be leading the inquiry. Police investigations are underway.

RIP