45 Minutes In Court Is All It Took For Joseph Muscat To Unleash His Inner Trump

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is in court today – but you wouldn’t know it judging from his Facebook feed.

In just over half an hour, Muscat has already posted no less than 14 separate posts… with some of them sounding more and more unhinged by the minute.

After posting his official statement ahead of today’s court hearing (where he is expected to answer everything from the Daphne Caruana Galizia case to the Vitals hospitals deal), he turned to more personal matters.

On the defensive, Muscat jumped from frame-up conspiracies to the need for politicians to be close to business-owners to being accessible to people.

It all started when Muscat said he had never instigated hatred.