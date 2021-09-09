46-Year-Old Man At Risk Of Dying After Workplace Accident In St Paul’s Bay

A 46-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering serious injuries while at work today.

The man, who is from the Ivory Coast and lives in Marsa, was rushed to hospital after being injured on a construction site he was working on in Sqaq tax-Xema’, St Paul’s Bay.

Initial investigations indicate that the man fell around a storey while at work. He was given first aid on the scene before being taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was confirmed to be suffering from serious injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also on scene to assist. Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened an inquiry into the accident.

