46-Year-Old Qormi Mayor Becomes Malta’s Youngest COVID-19 Death

Renald Falzon, the mayor of Qormi, has passed away at the age of 46 after battling COVID-19.

He is the youngest Maltese victim of the virus on the island. His death comes just weeks after his father reportedly died of COVID-19.

Falzon had announced around a month ago that he would be indisposed for a period due to health complications.

His death was met with shock and grief, with the local council as well as prominent politicians expressed their condolences to the Falzon family.