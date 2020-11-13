46-Year-Old Qormi Mayor Becomes Malta’s Youngest COVID-19 Death

د . إAEDSRر . س

Renald Falzon, the mayor of Qormi, has passed away at the age of 46 after battling COVID-19.

He is the youngest Maltese victim of the virus on the island. His death comes just weeks after his father reportedly died of COVID-19.

Falzon had announced around a month ago that he would be indisposed for a period due to health complications.

His death was met with shock and grief, with the local council as well as prominent politicians expressed their condolences to the Falzon family.

RIP Renald

