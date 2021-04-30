د . إAEDSRر . س

47-Year-Old Maltese Man In India Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 47-year-old Maltese man who contracted Covid-19 in India has passed away.

The man was expected to be airlifted to Malta but died earlier today after his condition worsened, according to TVM.

The Maltese man travelled to India with his wife at the beginning of March to adopt a baby, despite travel advice telling people not to travel to the country.

His wife also contracted Covid-19, but her condition is unknown. 

The pandemic is currently raging through India, with a record 386, 888 new Covid-19 cases registered yesterday. India is also currently experiencing a shortage of beds and oxygen as a result of the virus’ spread.

Rest in peace

READ NEXT: ‘Go Ask A Maltese Athlete One Month Away From A Gold Medal Whether Gym Is Non-Essential’: Gym Owners Left In Dark Over COVID Reopening

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All