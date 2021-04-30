47-Year-Old Maltese Man In India Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A 47-year-old Maltese man who contracted Covid-19 in India has passed away.

The man was expected to be airlifted to Malta but died earlier today after his condition worsened, according to TVM.

The Maltese man travelled to India with his wife at the beginning of March to adopt a baby, despite travel advice telling people not to travel to the country.

His wife also contracted Covid-19, but her condition is unknown.

The pandemic is currently raging through India, with a record 386, 888 new Covid-19 cases registered yesterday. India is also currently experiencing a shortage of beds and oxygen as a result of the virus’ spread.

Rest in peace