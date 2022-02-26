د . إAEDSRر . س

50 Year Old Man From Balzan Is Victim Of Fatal Mrieħel Accident

A 50-year-old man from Balzan has been identified as the victim of a fatal car accident in Mrieħel.

The accident happened at roughly 9:35am along Mdina Road, nearby Farsons factory, after the man was struck by a car.

The car was driven by a 34-year-old woman from Valletta.

Dr Marsenne Farrugia will be leading the magisterial inquiry. No further details are available at this moment.

