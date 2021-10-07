510 People Started Serving A Prison Sentence So Far This Year – But More Have Left

The number of people who started serving a prison sentence between January and the end of September this year was 510, according to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

The minister was responding to a question by Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami, who asked for the number of people who had started serving prison sentences in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

According to the information given to Parliament by Camilleri, there were 700 individuals who started serving a prison sentence in 2019, with the number increasing to 816 in 2020.

Given that the figure for 2021 only includes the months between January and September, it is sure to increase above 510 individuals.