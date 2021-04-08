د . إAEDSRر . س

55 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Recoveries, And One Death Recorded In Malta Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 55 new COVID-19 patients and 45 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

A 76-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital as a result of the virus bringing the death toll up to 401.

This means that active COVID-19 cases now stand at 554.

Meanwhile, 63,114 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of single doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered has now reached 227,606.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•04•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, April 8, 2021

