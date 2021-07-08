55 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta As Numbers Spike
Malta has recorded 55 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the largest increase the island has seen in weeks.
This means that active cases have risen to 159.
There were six recoveries during this same timeframe, and no new deaths.
The numbers come following days of increasing cases; this is the 11th straight day of numbers rising.
Malta’s vaccination drive against COVID-19 has sped ahead since the vaccines arrived in Malta last December.
A total of 344,666 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus in Malta.
