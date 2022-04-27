56 Newly Licensed Motor Vehicles Hit Malta’s Roads Each Day

Around 56 newly licensed motor vehicles are added to Malta’s roads each day, new figures released by the National Statistics Office have revealed.

Between January 2022 and March 2022, 5,009 motor vehicles were licensed for the first time to be used on Maltese roads.

At the end of March 2022, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 414,669. Out of this total, 75.6% were passenger cars, 13.8% were commercial motor vehicles, 9.4% were motorcycles/quadricycles/E- Kick Scooters and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), while buses and minibuses amounted to less than 1%.

The bulk of motor vehicles on Maltese roads are either petrol-powered (245,391) or diesel-powered (155,761). Electric and plug-in hybrid motor vehicles accounted for just 1.7% of the entire stock at 7,122. Still, the number is slowly climbing year on year.

Malta continues to battle significant traffic issues despite the major investment in infrastructure. The government had proposed constructing a metro, however, the plans are yet to take shape.

Are you worried about the growing number of cars of Malta’s roads?