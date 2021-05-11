د . إAEDSRر . س

6 New COVID-19 Patients Sees Malta’s Active Cases Continue To Plummet

Malta has recorded six new COVID-19 patients, 15 new recoveries, and zero deaths over the last 24 hours.

This means that active cases now stand at 204.

The country continues vaccinating at a rapid rate. The total number of full inoculations is now at 123,843. A total of 265,361 people have received a single dose.

