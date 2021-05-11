6 New COVID-19 Patients Sees Malta’s Active Cases Continue To Plummet
Malta has recorded six new COVID-19 patients, 15 new recoveries, and zero deaths over the last 24 hours.
This means that active cases now stand at 204.
The country continues vaccinating at a rapid rate. The total number of full inoculations is now at 123,843. A total of 265,361 people have received a single dose.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•05•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
