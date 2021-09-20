61-Year-Old School Receptionist Denied Bail After Sexually Harassing Three Security Staff Members

A 61-year-old school receptionist faces charges of sexually harassing three members of the school’s security staff.

Joseph Borg from Marsaskala was trembling as he pleaded not guilty to committing a non-consensual sexual act, harassment and requesting sexual favours from the three individuals, Malta Today reported.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil said that Borg had been requesting sexual favours from two female and one male staff members, and that he allegedly rubbed himself against one of the victims.

The defence also said that the accused had just been discharged from hospital. Borg was tapping his foot nervously, sighing and sobbing in the dock.