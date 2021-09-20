61-Year-Old School Receptionist Denied Bail After Sexually Harassing Three Security Staff Members
A 61-year-old school receptionist faces charges of sexually harassing three members of the school’s security staff.
Joseph Borg from Marsaskala was trembling as he pleaded not guilty to committing a non-consensual sexual act, harassment and requesting sexual favours from the three individuals, Malta Today reported.
Inspector Joseph Busuttil said that Borg had been requesting sexual favours from two female and one male staff members, and that he allegedly rubbed himself against one of the victims.
The defence also said that the accused had just been discharged from hospital. Borg was tapping his foot nervously, sighing and sobbing in the dock.
After his arrest, the man had allegedly complained of chest pain and started shaking. He was taken to hospital and discharged without any identified issues.
His lawyer Robert Piscopo requested bail, arguing that Borg, who has a clean criminal record, would obey conditions if they were given to him.
However, the prosecution objected as there was a ‘big problem’ with the witnesses. Out of the five witnesses there were in total, Borg worked with four of them.
Magistrate Ian Farrugia denied bail, as the proceedings are in an early stage and the witnesses fear being approached by the accused.
