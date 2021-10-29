62-Year-Old Man’s Life In Danger After Birkirkara Car Accident

A 62-year-old man from Birkirkara is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car in his hometown around 6.45am this morning.

The accident occured on Triq Wignacourt at the corner with Triq Salvu Psaila. Police were informed that the Birkirkara resident was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 19-year-old man.

The man was provided with medical assistance and taken to Mater Dei by ambulance, where it was certified that he is suffering serious injuries.

Police appointed an inquiry and investigations are ongoing.

