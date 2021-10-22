7 Awesome Spots Around Malta To Watch The Rolex Middle Sea Race’s Spectacular Kick-Off

The best of the best in the sailing world will be battling along Malta’s seas this weekend, with the Rolex Middle Sea Race kicking off tomorrow from Valletta’s Grand Harbour. Watching the sleek sailing boats navigate through the iconic harbour at the race’s start should definitely be on your Maltese bucket list. For those simply unable to host a Bellini’s and brioches brunch aboard their yacht, Lovin Malta is offering a few fantastic spots to watch the prestigious race. 1. Upper Barrakka

A walled city, Malta’s capital, Valletta, offers up a never-ending supply of vantage points of the Grand Harbour. The iconic Upper Barakka gardens provide a spectacular, one-of-a-kind view to the start of one of the best sailing events of the year. 2. Lower Barraka and St Barbara Bastions

Lower Barraka offers a quieter view than its more well-known cousin. Nestled a stone’s throw away from the Santa Barbara bastions (which should also deserve its own spot on the list), the gardens are the spot for a less populated viewpoint that still offers the same incredible sights. Lying just beneath the Lower Barrakka, the Siege Bell War Memorial is also a great spot to watch the start. There are few lunch spots around here too, with the iconic Sicilia Bar and Panorama restaurant located just a few minutes away. 3. Quarry Wharf

Getting up close to the water’s edge to see these boats in action is also a possibility. Venture beneath Valletta’s iconic walls and navigate your way around the Grand Harbour’s coastline, whether that’s near the Waterfront or Harbour Club. 5. St Elmo point

A bit tougher to access than the rest, but well worth the walk. Valletta’s tip located beneath Fort St Elmo, it’s the only real spot to watch the boats leave the comfort of the Grand Harbour before braving the Mediterranean Sea. 6. Any of the three cities

With the three cities offering up their own dose of historical aesthetic, Isla, Birgu, and Kalkara each have their own incredible to spots to watch the start. Isla’s gardjola gardens or the walled city’s point are both great points, with excellent restaurants also close by. Birgu’s Fort Saint Angelo and Kalkara’s Villa Bighi are also two unique vantage points for the race. 7. The Dragonara Palace

Moving further along the coast, the Dragonara Palace is probably the best spot the view the race’s start outside of Malta’s walled cities. With boats making their way to a buoy stationed right by the iconic casino before heading in the direction of Sicily, this St Julian’s spot is the perfect place to see the boats up close before fading into the horizon. Spots dotted around the Sliema and St Julian’s coast will also be a good spot. BONUS: The Middle Sea Race tracker If you just don’t feel like heading out, or better yet follow the racers throughout the competition, just head to the Rolex Middle Sea Race’s tracker to keep tabs on the race.