7 People Hospitalised With COVID-19 In Malta, One Unvaccinated Non-Resident In ITU

At least seven people have been hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms, with one person entering the Intensive Treatment Unit (ITU) at Mater Dei.

The ITU patient is an unvaccinated non-resident, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said in a sudden press conference today.

During the same press conference, Fearne announced that a five-year-old girl had died after being placed on a ventilator while in a critical condition. An autopsy will be held to confirm the exact cause of her death.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne addresses a press conference

When it come to active cases, 15% of all active cases are Maltese people – the rest are non-residents. 

Over 65% of current active cases are also non-residents.

Malta confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with six recoveries registered over the same period as the island continues to see a spike in cases.

Malta is presently experiencing a COVID-19 surge with the number of active cases having now increased to 782.

As of yesterday, 351,395 people were fully vaccinated with 709,131 doses of the vaccine administered so far.

