7 People Hospitalised With COVID-19 In Malta, One Unvaccinated Non-Resident In ITU

At least seven people have been hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms, with one person entering the Intensive Treatment Unit (ITU) at Mater Dei.

The ITU patient is an unvaccinated non-resident, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said in a sudden press conference today.

During the same press conference, Fearne announced that a five-year-old girl had died after being placed on a ventilator while in a critical condition. An autopsy will be held to confirm the exact cause of her death.