70% Of Malta’s Adult Population Is Fully Vaccinated In Incredible Milestone

“81% of the adult population has been given their first dose, and 650,000 total doses have been given,” Fearne went on to say, sharing the news with the hashtag #takethejab and vaccin.gov.mt, the government website where people can sign up to take the vaccine if they haven’t yet done so.

With the island believed to have achieved herd immunity over the last month, Malta’s Health Minister took to social media to share the news that well over two-thirds of adults on the islands have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

It is official – Malta has vaccinated no less than 70% of its adult population.

Prime Minister Robert Abela similarly praised the achievement, sharing an image from the official COVID-19 Malta page.

Herd immunity is achieved when a large portion of a population becomes immune to a certain disease, making the spread of that disease across society unlikely, resulting in the entire community being protected, and not just those who have taken a vaccine.

Currently, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

Malta is set to relax it’s mask-wearing laws within days.

On July 1st, anyone that has been fully vaccinated will be able to remove their mask outdoors when they are by themselves or with one other vaccinated person.

However, mass events and clubs are still not allowed, though bars and każini have been allowed to open under a number of measures. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open till 2am as from Monday.

With such a positive milestone achieved for the island, proving people made an effort to get vaccinated across several demographics, a return to normality may now be closer than ever before.

