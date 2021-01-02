71-Year-Old Man From Mosta Who Fell From Apartment Blocks While Working Dies In Hospital

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 71-year-old man from Mosta who fell from a block of apartments last month while working has died in hospital.

The man was working on the apartments located on Triq il-Wied in Iklin when he fell at around 12pm on December 1st.

He was rushed to hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, he passed away from his injuries earlier today.

Rest in peace

