71-Year-Old Man From Mosta Who Fell From Apartment Blocks While Working Dies In Hospital

A 71-year-old man from Mosta who fell from a block of apartments last month while working has died in hospital.

The man was working on the apartments located on Triq il-Wied in Iklin when he fell at around 12pm on December 1st.

He was rushed to hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, he passed away from his injuries earlier today.

Rest in peace