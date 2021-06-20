د . إAEDSRر . س

72-Year-Old Motorcyclist At Risk Of Dying After St Paul’s Bay Accident

A motorcyclist is at risk of dying after a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay. 

In a statement, police said the accident happened at 9am along Triq Dawret in the area. 

The accident happened after a Mercedes, driven by a 43-year old South African resident in Naxxar, collided with the motorcyclist, a 72-year-old man from Ħamrun.

The man received medical assistance on-site before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. 

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are underway.

