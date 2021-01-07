A 74-year old woman is the latest COVID-19-related death in Malta, Health Authorities have confirmed.

The woman first tested positive on 20th December. She died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

This latest death brings the total number of fatalities up to 227.

COVID-19 concerns in Malta have been heightened in recent days because of a recent spike in figures. Yesterday, Malta announced 224 new cases of COVID-19, making the highest single-day figure since the virus first landed on the islands all the way back in March 2020.

Malta’s Union of Teachers has since called a strike after authorities refused to shut down state schools. All church schools and a number of independent schools will go online, ahead of further discussions over the weekend.

RIP