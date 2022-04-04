75-Year-Old Birżebbuġa Resident Dies After Her Balcony Collapses  

A 75-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa has tragically lost her life after her balcony wall collapsed this evening.

A police spokesperson said that the incident took place at around 7:15am in Triq is-Sebħ, with TVM reporting that the elderly woman was cleaning her balcony at the time.

Police were called in but the woman was declared on arrival. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Cover photo: Left: TVM, Right: Google Maps

Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones during these difficult times