79 Maltese Voluntary Organisations Call For New Fundraising Rules To Be Scrapped 

A group of 79 voluntary organisations has called on the government to immediately withdraw a legal notice passed in September implementing new regulations for fundraising activities by voluntary organisations.

The new regulations have been described as a threat to freedom of expression and people’s right of association given that they would make it virtually impossible for such organisations to raise funds and continue to exist.

The groups called on the government to withdraw the regulations and to “embark on serious consultations with all the voluntary organisations and the Council for the same sector to find the best way forward in this regard”.

They said that while the stated aim of the new regulations was that of increasing transparency and accountability, they would in practice “create undue bureaucracy for which the organisations are not prepared” and would, in certain aspects, “introduce unnecessary duplication of work that is going to result in a huge loss in financial income” which such organisations so badly need.

“Those who have been involved in the voluntary sector know that most of what is being requested of voluntary organisations through these Legal Notices is not practical at all, does not reflect the realities within which these organisations operate and will put a huge strain on the human resources – most of which are voluntary – as well as a financial impact on the organisations themselves, leading to a major demoralisation of the administrators of these organisations to the detriment of their beneficiaries,” the voluntary organisations said.

They went on to insist that if Malta truly believed in the voluntary sector, “it would be a lot wiser to embark on serious consultations with all voluntary organisations for the best way forward to be found”.

The statement was signed by the following registered voluntary organisations

Dar tal-Providenża VO/1066

Action for Breast Cancer Foundation VO/0058

Aditus Foundation VO/0512

African Media Association VO/0997

Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar VO/0816

Anti Poverty Forum VO/0271

Association of Podiatrists Malta VO/0588

Association of Speech Language Pathologists VO/0301

Assoċjazzjoni Radju Marija Malta VO/1584

Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija VO/1743

BoscoCrew VO/0716

Chorus Urbanus VO/1542

Dar Hosea VO/1365

Don Bosco Foundation VO/1725

Equal Partners Foundation VO/044

Families for Christ Community VO/1383

Fondazzjoni Arka VO/0032

Fondazzjoni Assistenza Soċjali VO/1571

Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta VO/1576

Fondazzjoni Kana VO/1269

Fondazzjoni Nazareth VO/0336

Fondazzjoni Opri Soċjali VO/1415

Fondazzjoni Sebħ VO/1622

Fondazzjoni U (Xandir Soċio Reliġjuż) VO/0276

Foundation of the Malta Emigrants’ Commission VO/1565

Friends of Villa Frere VO/0847

Għajnsielem Redcoats VO/1312

Ghana Mission Foundation VO/0486

Gozo NGO’s Association VO/0145

Gozo SPCA VO/0069

Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru VO/1721

Home Away from Home VO/0774

Integra VO/0570

Jesuit Refugee Service Malta VO/0064

Koperazzjoni Internazzjonali – Malta (Kopin) VO/0200

Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Anzjani EN 0017

Kunsill Studenti Universitarji KSU VO/0531

LifeNetwork Foundation VO/1070

Malta Association of Crohn’s & Colitis VO/379

Malta Association of Occupational Therapists VO/403

Malta Beekeepers’ Association VO/1527

Malta Federation of Professional Associations VO/0168

Malta Health Network VO/0076

Malta Trust Foundation VO/1761

Maltese Association of Social Workers VO/0189

Maltese Association of Youth Workers VO/0459

Maltese National Federation of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco VO/1250

Mental Health Association (Malta) VO/0317

Millenium Chapel VO/0022

Missio Malta VO/1178

Moviment Graffiti VO/0126

Moviment Kerygma VO/1383

Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu VO/0140

National Association Pensioners VO/0255

OASI Foundation VO/0072

Oratorju Salesjan Dingli VO/1618

Osanna Pia Home – Salesians VO/080

Paulo Freire Institute Foundation VO/0009

Peace and Good Foundation VO/1301

Prisms VO/0357

Puttinu Cares Foundation VO/0087

Richmond Foundation VO/0017

Salesian Brigade VO/623

Salesian Oratory Sliema VO/079

Salesian Pastoral Youth Service VO/078

Savio Athletics Club VO/1077

Savio Salesian Youth VO/1956

Society of Radiographers Malta VO/0648

Society of St Vincent De Paule VO/1370

SOS Malta VO/0063

St Jeanne Antide Foundation VO/0005

St. Patrick’s Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco Association VO/1870

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation VO/1633

The Genetic and Genetic Counselling Association, Malta VO/1831

The Past Pupils & Friends of Don Bosco, Salesian Oratory, Sliema VO/1720

Women’s Rights Foundation VO/0880

YMCA Valletta VO/0028

Youth Alive Foundation VO/0777

Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Maltija (ZAK) VO/105

