8-Hour Power Cut In Several Localities In Malta Caused By Damaged Underground Cables
An investigation into the cause of an eight hour power cut in several localities across Malta is underway, with initial indications showing that it could be related to underground cables.
In a statement, Enemalta said it’s believed that a “strong variation in temperature that created pressure” on the cables could have led to a power cut in parts of Naxxar, Għargħur, Mosta and Lija.
Engineers and technicians immediately got to work on the cables, which became damaged at around 8pm last night.
People affected by the power cut took to social media to share how they had to battle a “sleepless night” due to the lack of electricity, which came as the island is undergoing a heat wave.
“An 8-hour power cut overnight. I could only get through to Enemalta faults at 4am. According to the Naxxar Neighborhood Watch group, many students had exams at 8.30am this morning,” said one online commentator.
“8 hours of power cut at Naxxar Sagħjtar area from 8.30pm to 4.30am in a heatwave. Disaster,” said another.
Enemalta has apologised for the inconvenience caused, and will be working to minimise the time taken to address faults in the future.
