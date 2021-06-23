8-Hour Power Cut In Several Localities In Malta Caused By Damaged Underground Cables

An investigation into the cause of an eight hour power cut in several localities across Malta is underway, with initial indications showing that it could be related to underground cables.

In a statement, Enemalta said it’s believed that a “strong variation in temperature that created pressure” on the cables could have led to a power cut in parts of Naxxar, Għargħur, Mosta and Lija.

Engineers and technicians immediately got to work on the cables, which became damaged at around 8pm last night.