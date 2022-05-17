80 Jury Trials Pending In Malta, Some Going As Far Back As 2008 

There are 80 jury trials pending in Malta’s courts, with some going as far back as 2008, giving a worrying indication of Malta’s never-ending problems with delays in the legal system.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard confirmed the figure following a parliamentary question from MP Karol Aquilina.

Attard said that only 8 of the 80 pending cases had been scheduled for a trial, while seven others are awaiting their date.

Every other case is still stuck in limbo for a variety of reasons, such as constitutional proceedings or delays in the preliminary objections stage.

The longest-standing delayed case dates back to 25th February 2008. Back then, Lawrence Gonzi was soon to been elected Prime Minister, while little to no one knew the name Joseph Muscat.

However, there are another three cases that go back to 2008, while there are others recorded in every single year from 2008 to 2022.

A case is considered to be set for a jury trial once a bill of indictment is issued by the Attorney General.