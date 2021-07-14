81 Migrants In Peril Rescued And Brought To Malta, Three Of Them Dead

At least 81 migrants who found themselves in peril have been rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta.

The AFM reached the migrant vessel at around 4.30am this morning. Of the 81 migrants, three of them are believed to be dead, TVM reported.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has opened an inquiry to determine what led to the three deaths. Investigations are being led by the Migration Department and Inspector Daryl Borg.

